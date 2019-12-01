SIT formed to probe attack on former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) complained of lapses in providing security to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is covered under Z+ Category security, during his recent tour of Amavarati capital area, the state police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate into the attack that took place on the bus in which Naidu was travelling and also to look whether there are any lapses in the security arrangements.

South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IG Vineet Brijlal, speaking to media on Sunday, said the SIT would be headed by an Additional SP officer who would investigate into the attack on the bus carrying Naidu to Amaravati on November 28.

"The SIT will investigate into the two cases (registered into the attack on Naidu) and also inquiry into negligence/delinquency of any police official in the unfortunate incident and the SIT will submit the report within seven days,'' the IG said.

Vineet Brijlal said the Tulluru police registered two cases -- one against Bhaskara Rao alias Bapaiah of Mandadam for hurling one slipper and another against Srungarapati Sandeep of Uddandarayunipalem for pelting small stones on the bus at Seed Access Road endpoint of Venkatapalem.

Cases were booked under Sections 352, 290, 341 of IPC against the duo and notice issued to them on the same day. The two cases are under investigation.

Vineet Brijlal said 207 police personnel, including senior officials, were deployed as part of bandobust for Naidu's tour in the capital region to avoid untoward incidents.

According to the IG, Naidu's convoy entered Seed Access Road of Venkatapalem at 10.30 am when some persons raised slogans against Naidu holding placards.

Soon, counter slogans were raised by the TDP activists and the police immediately intervened and dispersed both groups to avoid untoward incidents.

However, Bhaskara Rao and Sandeep threw chappals and stones on the bus. He said that the police immediately took them into custody and shifted them to Tulluru Police Station.

He refuted allegations of involvement of policemen in the alleged attack on the bus in which Naidu was travelling.

He claimed that the front glass of the bus was broken partially even before the attack and stated that the glass was not damaged in the stone-pelting.

He also refuted allegations of Telugu Desam leaders about throwing of a "lathi" (baton) of police on the bus.

He said the police also booked cases for using drone to videograph the tour without the permission of the police department.

