Home States Andhra Pradesh

SIT formed to probe attack on former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

The SIT would be headed by an Additional SP officer who would investigate into the attack on the bus carrying Naidu to Amaravati on November 28.

Published: 01st December 2019 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) complained of lapses in providing security to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is covered under Z+ Category security, during his recent tour of Amavarati capital area, the state police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate into the attack that took place on the bus in which Naidu was travelling and also to look whether there are any lapses in the security arrangements.

South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IG Vineet Brijlal, speaking to media on Sunday, said the SIT would be headed by an Additional SP officer who would investigate into the attack on the bus carrying Naidu to Amaravati on November 28.

"The SIT will investigate into the two cases (registered into the attack on Naidu) and also inquiry into negligence/delinquency of any police official in the unfortunate incident and the SIT will submit the report within seven days,'' the IG said.

Vineet Brijlal said the Tulluru police registered two cases -- one against Bhaskara Rao alias Bapaiah of Mandadam for hurling one slipper and another against Srungarapati Sandeep of Uddandarayunipalem for pelting small stones on the bus at Seed Access Road endpoint of Venkatapalem.

Cases were booked under Sections 352, 290, 341 of IPC against the duo and notice issued to them on the same day. The two cases are under investigation.

Vineet Brijlal said 207 police personnel, including senior officials, were deployed as part of bandobust for Naidu's tour in the capital region to avoid untoward incidents.

According to the IG, Naidu's convoy entered Seed Access Road of Venkatapalem at 10.30 am when some persons raised slogans against Naidu holding placards.

Soon, counter slogans were raised by the TDP activists and the police immediately intervened and dispersed both groups to avoid untoward incidents.

However, Bhaskara Rao and Sandeep threw chappals and stones on the bus. He said that the police immediately took them into custody and shifted them to Tulluru Police Station.

He refuted allegations of involvement of policemen in the alleged attack on the bus in which Naidu was travelling.

He claimed that the front glass of the bus was broken partially even before the attack and stated that the glass was not damaged in the stone-pelting.

He also refuted allegations of Telugu Desam leaders about throwing of a "lathi" (baton) of police on the bus.

He said the police also booked cases for using drone to videograph the tour without the permission of the police department.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP Chandrababu attack
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp