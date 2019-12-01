World AIDS Day 2019: Does anybody know about Red Ribbon Clubs?

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ever heard of Red Ribbon Clubs? Not many must have;  for these clubs come alive in Vizag colleges only on World AIDS Day (December 1). 

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ever heard of Red Ribbon Clubs? Not many must have;  for these clubs come alive in Vizag colleges only on World AIDS Day (December 1). It was in 2006 that these clubs were formed in about 300 junior degree colleges. It was mandatory. Each college was disbursed `1,200 per annum for conducting activities under NSS, including HIV awareness, life skill training and blood donation. 

Despite an increase in HIV infection among youth recently neither does the State government grant funds nor do the teachers educate students about AIDs, as per AIDS and TB Control Centre officials. As AIDS is considered a social taboo, the teachers and students hardly talk about the topic or create awareness on HIV among the youth. 

On World AIDS Day eve, some local colleges took out a rally. “We have been regularly conducting blood donation and life skill training activities, but there is no sustainable activity on awareness on HIV. It would be good if the government focuses on this aspect—it will motivate the college and its students to take up awareness activities,” NSS district programme officer EPS Bhagya Lakshmi said. Even in this age, AIDS is considered a stigma and social taboo and not many people are comfortable speaking about it, she said. 

“Since 2012, we received no government funds, but formation and running of the clubs in the colleges is compulsory now. While some colleges took up some activities till 2014 with funds available with them, the remaining colleges, for want of funds, neglected the clubs,” she added.  District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit Programme Manager KVR Sailaja said, “As per the policy, all the colleges should run these clubs, but few are implementing  the rule through NSS. With no government funds forthcoming, the clubs have been feel ignored. There is need for the teachers to be more open, while speaking to the students about HIV. They should be bold enough to speak on  HIV prevention.”

Comments

