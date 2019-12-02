500 kids affected by HIV in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: District Collector J Nivas said the rate of HIV cases has fell by 50 per cent since 2001. Speaking at a meeting to mark the World AIDS Day at Bapuji Kalamandir here on Sunday, the District collector urged all persons living with the virus to avail treatment as only 59 per cent of such people were being treated. "The district has around 500 children infected with HIV and officials must come forward to adopt them. Timely medication and nutritious food can ensure the children live a healthy life," Nivas said.