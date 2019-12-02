Andhra Pradesh governor Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan witnesses navy band concert

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan on Sunday witnessed a concert presented by the Indian Naval Symphonic Orchestra, an ensemble of highly acclaimed naval musicians, as part of the Navy Day celebrations at the Samudrika Naval Auditorium here on Sunday.

The band concert was followed by a ‘sound n light’ show and a banquet hosted by the Indian Navy for the Governor in the Eastern Naval Command Officers’ Mess. The event was attended by a host of dignitaries including senior officials from the central and State governments, in addition to serving and retired senior officers and heads of establishments.

The Governor interacted with the guests and naval personnel during the event. This is the Governor’s second visit of to the ENC and maiden participation in the Navy Day Celebrations after being sworn in on July 24. Earlier, the Governor was received by FOC-in C of ENC Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain and district collector V Vinay Chand.