Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh governor Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan witnesses navy band concert

Earlier, the Governor was received by FOC-in C of ENC Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain and district collector V Vinay Chand.

Published: 02nd December 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh GovernorGovernor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh GovernorGovernor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan on Sunday witnessed a concert presented by the Indian Naval Symphonic Orchestra, an ensemble of highly acclaimed naval musicians, as part of the Navy Day celebrations at the Samudrika Naval Auditorium here on Sunday.

The band concert was followed by a ‘sound n light’  show and a banquet hosted by the Indian Navy for the Governor in the Eastern Naval Command Officers’ Mess. The event was attended by a host of dignitaries including senior officials from the central and State governments, in addition to serving and retired senior officers and heads of establishments. 

The Governor interacted with the guests and naval personnel during the event. This is the Governor’s second visit of to the ENC and maiden participation in the Navy Day Celebrations after being sworn in on July 24. Earlier, the Governor was received by FOC-in C of ENC Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain and district collector V Vinay Chand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biswa Bhushan Harichandan
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp