Andhra Pradesh: Police arrest 12 for abducting three of family, land-grabbing

The kidnappers went on to register 6.33 acres of the victim’s land worth Rs 15 crore, in the name of one of the accused’s relatives.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police arrested 12 for their alleged involvement in abduction and forcible acquisition of farmlands, at 14 Mile Junction of Amaravati mandal in Guntur district on Sunday.

Addressing the press at the District Police Office here, rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao said the police arrested main accused Chekuri Venkateswara Rao, who was aided by others in abducting Vadlamudi Ramesh of Dharanikota in Amaravati on October 19.

The assailants further abducted victim’s uncle Penumarthi Hanumantha Rao on October 20 and his school-going son Sailesh on October 21. They were tortured with electric shocks and were threatened that their family would be killed.

The kidnappers went on to register 6.33 acres of the victim’s land worth Rs 15 crore, in the name of Venkateswara Rao’s relatives B Naraiah and B Nagaswarupa.

Out of fear for life, Ramesh and his family did not file any complaint with the police even after being released. It was only after his daughter Jyothirmaye, who studies in Bengaluru, returned home and came to know of the incident, that she lodged a complaint with Amaravati police.

Following investigation, the police arrested Chekuri Venkateswara Rao, Sk Rashid, Bandarupalli Gnaneswara Rao, Marusugundla Ravindra, Pada Bachi, Bachala Naraiah, Bachala Nagaswarupa, Pathipati Venkateswarlu, Nallaboina Tirumala Kumar, Bontha Sivakrishna, Bontha Basavasankar, GV Kumar on Sunday.

