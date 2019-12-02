Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP’s first virtual police station to come up at Andhra University

Students of Andhra University will be able to report violence or any crime online on the virtual police station.

Published: 02nd December 2019

Andhra University

Andhra University (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Now, students of the Andhra University will be able to report violence or any other crime online as a virtual police station (VPS), the first in the State, is all set to be established in the varsity in a week’s time.

After a complaint is filed, the police station concerned will take up the issue and initiate probe. The city police has taken a slew of measures to protect women and children in distress after the recent incident of rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinary doctor, city Commissioner of Police RK Meena said, adding that a police team will reach a spot no later than five minutes after a distress call was received through the Dial 100 service.

The concept of a virtual police station was initially proposed by AU vice-chancellor Prasad Reddy during the launch of Mahila Mitras in August. After DGP Gautam Sawang agreed to the idea, it was proposed that the initiative will be launched in all universities. As the AU is the first institution where a VPS will be launched, the university officials and police have been working in coordination in this regard. “With this concept, students need not go to police stations to file an FIR. They can submit their problems online. The VPS is likely to be opened in one week,”  the CP added.

The CP said patrolling has been intensified in areas such as Rushikonda, Thotlakonda, Kambalakonda, Beach Road and isolated areas. "Be it tourists or residents, everyone must stay alert at all times. Anyone who wants to hire a vehicle at the railway station should opt for prepaid taxis or autos as these vehicles’ numbers are registered. Women should make sure that they take a photo of the registration number and share it with their families or friends," said Meena.

Mahila Mitras, who are working in 23 police stations in the city, has woman constables as coordinators and volunteers who conduct awareness campaigns in schools, colleges and workplaces to sensitise people on issues being faced by women. “Teams identified under Mahila Mitra will be trained in how to deal with issues concerning women for two days next week,” the CP added.

