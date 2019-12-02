Engineering student beaten up by four men for resisting sexual advances in Andhra's Srikakulam 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: An engineering student was allegedly assaulted by a group of four men after she resisted their sexual advances in Rajam town of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night.

According to police, the 19-year-old girl was pursuing B Tech second year in a private college and was staying in a private hostel in Rajam town along with two other friends. On Sunday night, the girl was stopped by four youngsters while returning to the hostel after having dinner.

One of the men caught her hand and tried to misbehave with her when she raised an alarm. The other three pounced on the girl and beat her up indiscriminately before locals gathered and rescued her. Police rushed to the spot and took the four into custody and shifted the girl to Rajam government hospital for treatment.