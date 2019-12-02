Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan sees bias in Andhra Pradesh's welfare schemes

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Squarely blaming the politicians of Rayalaseema for the backwardness of the region, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government failed to ensure MSP for onion and turmeric.

Starting his five-day Rayalseema tour with an interaction programme with farmers at Railway Kodur of Kadapa district on Sunday, the Jana Sena chief alleged that while the lands of the farmers in the region were dry and cracked for want of water, the fields belonging to YSRC leaders and members were green. "Development and welfare schemes appear to be only meant for YSRC leaders and workers," he said.

Warning the YSRC of its decline if it rubs the farmers the wrong way, the Jana Sena chief accused the YSRC party leadership of distorting facts about the drought situation in the district. "It was insincerity of the leaders that has resulted in droughts and famine in the region," the actor-turned-politician said.

“I used to call the Chief Minister by his full name YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, but as he failed to live up to the expectations of people, now I am calling him Jagan Reddy,” he said while claiming that Jagan has done grave injustice to people of Kadapa by promoting Uranium Processing Plant that takes lives, instead of bringing industries that create jobs. He asked YSRC leaders to advise Jagan to respect others and behave in a dignified manner.

Kalyan ridiculed YSRC MPs and said what is the use of 22 of them when they failed to get Special Status to the State.