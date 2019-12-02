On World AIDS Day, Kakinada Collector D Muralidhar Reddy eats with HIV patients to fight stigma

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In a move to fight stigma, district collector D Muralidhar Reddy had breakfast with HIV positive persons on Sunday and urged everyone not to discriminate against anyone based on their real or perceived HIV status.

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, he urged NGOs to come forward in helping the marginalised people.

Along with district SP Nayeem Asmi and officials, the collector gave nutrition kits to the affected present, provided by the ONGC and other organisations.

With the efforts of the district AIDS control society, instances of the disease being reported came down to the 15th place in the nation and fifth in the State, he said.

The programme was organised by AIDS control society. Additional DMHO Dr R Ramesh presided over. Kakinada city MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, Mayor Sunkara Pavani, DMHO Dr B Satya Suseela, DPM Adhilingam, YRG Care district coordinator Hari and ONGC officials attended.