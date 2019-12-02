Home States Andhra Pradesh

On World AIDS Day, Kakinada Collector D Muralidhar Reddy eats with HIV patients to fight stigma

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, he urged NGOs to come forward in helping the marginalised people.

Published: 02nd December 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

District collector D Muralidhar Reddy eats breakfast with HIV patients in Kakinada

District collector D Muralidhar Reddy eats breakfast with HIV patients in Kakinada

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In a move to fight stigma, district collector D Muralidhar Reddy had breakfast with HIV positive persons on Sunday and urged everyone not to discriminate against anyone based on their real or perceived HIV status.

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, he urged NGOs to come forward in helping the marginalised people.
Along with district SP Nayeem Asmi and officials, the collector gave nutrition kits to the affected present, provided by the ONGC and other organisations.

With the efforts of the district AIDS control society, instances of the disease being reported came down to the 15th place in the nation and fifth in the State, he said.

The programme was organised by AIDS control society. Additional DMHO Dr R Ramesh presided over. Kakinada city MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, Mayor Sunkara Pavani, DMHO Dr B Satya Suseela, DPM Adhilingam, YRG Care district coordinator Hari and ONGC officials attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World AIDS Day D Muralidhar Reddy Andhra Pradesh collector HIV AIDS stigma
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp