Six commit suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district over financial problems

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Six persons, including a woman and her two daughters and a couple, committed suicide over financial problems in three separate incidents in Anantapur district on Sunday. In the first incident, Poleramma (45), along with her two daughters Aarti (17) and Deepa (14) of Jakhir Kottala, committed suicide by jumping before a moving train near Rajiv Colony in the early hours of Sunday.

According to sources, Poleramma borrowed some money from moneylenders and also mortgaged her gold jewellery. Her husband Venkatesh became upset after he learnt that his wife took loans without his knowledge and left home on Saturday night.

With her husband not returning home, Poleramma, along with her two daughters, went to the railway track and jumped before a moving train.

In another incident, a couple committed suicide by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan in their home near Korakalla dam in Kuderu mandal on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Eediga Vasu (28) and his wife E Naga Tejaswani (28).

According to police, the couple constructed a house recently. Financial problems were said to be the reason behind their extreme step. The daughter and son of the couple were at their paternal grandmother’s house at the time of incident.

In the third incident, a weaver committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the railway station premises in Hindupur on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Venkata Rayudu (45), a resident of Chandrababu Nagar.

According to police, Venkata Rayudu was a weaver and borrowed some money from moneylenders. Unable to repay the amount, he ended his life.