Ex-YSRC MP Vivekananda Reddy murder case: SIT questions two family members, local TDP leader 

YS Vivekananda Reddy

YS Vivekananda Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  The Special Investigation Team, which is investigating the murder case of former YSRC MP YS Vivekananda Reddy,  on Monday questioned two members of his family,  a TDP leader and another person. The two family members who were questioned again are uncles of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to sources, the four persons were summoned to the Police Training Centre in Kadapa and questioned on the brutal murder of Vivekananda Reddy, which took place in the Pulivendula residence of the former MP on March 15.

The four, who were questioned on Monday, reportedly include YS Bhaskar Reddy and YS Manohar Reddy, uncles of Jagan.Bhaskar Reddy and Manohar Reddy were questioned earlier also by the SIT. 

A local TDP leader, Komma Sivarami Reddy, and another person were also questioned, top officials told TNIE, but refused to divulge further details. Incidentally, Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, during his recent tour in Kadapa district, questioned as to why the police was not questioning "insiders" (family members) in the case to crack the mystery.

Investigation into the murder of Vivekananda Reddy took various twists and turns so far. The police had arrested key aides of the deceased on charges of concealing evidence. Another suspect ended his life alleging harassment by police.

