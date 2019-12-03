Home States Andhra Pradesh

Excess amount paid to contractors of Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram project

MoS Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria said that the Central Water Commission’s Expert Committee reported payment of excess amount of Rs 2,346.85 crore in its report submitted in July, 2019.

Published: 03rd December 2019 09:32 AM

Polavaram Irrigation Project

Polavaram Irrigation Project (File Photo| Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government had paid an excess amount of Rs 2,346.85 crore to contractors, including Rs 787 crore to Navayuga, for Polavaram power project, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria has said.

Giving a written reply to a question raised by YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on alleged irregularities in Polavaram project, Kataria said that the Central Water Commission’s Expert Committee (EC) constituted by the State government reported payment of excess amount of Rs 2,346.85 crore in its report submitted in July 2019. 

"The State government, in its letter dated November 13, 2019, intimated that the views of expert committee are preliminary in nature. There are no procedural violations with regard to above decisions. All decisions have been taken after obtaining the approval of competent authority. Further action is dependent upon the report of Vigilance and Enforcement Department of the State government in this regard," he said.

Reasons for excess payment

  • Rs 1331 crore: Revision of agreement rates with 2015-16 SSR
  • Rs 84.43 crore: Interest on mobilisation advance
  • Rs 144.22 crore: Paid through imprest
  • Rs 787.20 crore: Advance paid before handing over of hydroelectric project 
  • Rs 2,346.85 crore: Total
