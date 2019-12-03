Excess amount paid to contractors of Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government had paid an excess amount of Rs 2,346.85 crore to contractors, including Rs 787 crore to Navayuga, for Polavaram power project, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria has said.

Giving a written reply to a question raised by YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on alleged irregularities in Polavaram project, Kataria said that the Central Water Commission’s Expert Committee (EC) constituted by the State government reported payment of excess amount of Rs 2,346.85 crore in its report submitted in July 2019.

"The State government, in its letter dated November 13, 2019, intimated that the views of expert committee are preliminary in nature. There are no procedural violations with regard to above decisions. All decisions have been taken after obtaining the approval of competent authority. Further action is dependent upon the report of Vigilance and Enforcement Department of the State government in this regard," he said.

Reasons for excess payment