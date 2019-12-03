Four YSR Congress, three TDP activists injured in clash at Andhra Pradesh's Laxminarsupeta

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: As many as seven activists from ruling YSR Congress and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were injured in a group clash at LN Peta during the social audit meeting conducted at Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) on Monday afternoon.

Four YSRC activists and three TDP activists sustained injuries in the clash. According to Amadalavalasa Circle Inspector (CI) Prasada Rao, social audit meeting took place at the MPDO office on Monday where the activists from both TDP and YSRC were present.

During the social audit meeting on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), conducted in the presence of District Water Management Agency Project Director H Kurma Rao, the YSRC activists alleged that several anomalies took place during the former government’s regime. They also alleged that money was misused even by the TDP workers—MGNREGS wages were deposited in the bank accounts of the TDP activists, they alleged.

Reacting to the allegations made by ruling YSRC activists, the TDP activists spoke loudly, which soon turned into a full-fledged heated argument and later into a clash. With tempers running high, activists of both parties threw chairs on each other and even engaged in fisticuffs.

A tense atmosphere prevailed in the village after the clash. On being informed about the clash, the police rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob. Cases were filed based on the complaint filed by YSRC and TDP activists. The police shifted the injured to the Amadalavalasa hospital for first-aid.