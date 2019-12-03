Home States Andhra Pradesh

No place for caste in Christianity: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Referring to the government painting government buildings with YSRC party colours, he said Jagan was creating ‘Rangula Rajyam’ not Rajanna Rajyam as promised by him.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that his religion is humanity and caste is keeping his promises (in the election manifesto), Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said one will not have any caste once he/she converted into another religion. 

"Jagan Reddy is referring to religion and caste. But the fact is that there will be no caste for those who have changed his religion," he said. Addressing party activists on Monday, Pawan Kalyan said: "A person, once started following Christianity, should not believe in caste. But unfortunately, that is not the case in our society."

Referring to the government painting government buildings with YSRC party colours, he said Jagan was creating ‘Rangula Rajyam’ not Rajanna Rajyam as promised by him. Stating that every religion has its own traditions, he said be it Sabirimala, Tirumala, Mecca, Kadapa Dargah, everyone should respect the traditions. “Will we chant ‘Hare Rama’ at Vatican City? Similarly, we should honour the tradition at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara. Lest it will lead to disputes. We can’t misuse the liberty provided by the Constitution. We should respect Tirumala and there should be no proselytisation on the Seven Hills,’’ Pawan Kalyan said.

