Home States Andhra Pradesh

Onion price touches all-time high in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

With an all-time high of Rs 10,180 per quintal at Kurnool Agriculture Market Yard, officials say that the price may touch Rs 15,000 per quintal at the market in the coming days.

Published: 03rd December 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Onions arriving bulk amount at time to Kurnool Agriculture Market Yard

Onions arriving bulk amount at time to Kurnool Agriculture Market Yard| Express

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL:  Onion price is increasing day by day. On Monday, it reached an all-time high of Rs 10,180 per quintal at Kurnool Agriculture Market Yard, the highest in the history of the market since its inception. Officials say that the price may touch Rs 15,000 per quintal at the market in the coming days.

Damage of onion crops in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha and other States in the recent floods is the reason behind the unusual price rise. With non-availability of onion in the neighbouring States, Kurnool onion merchants are exporting them to these States and Nepal. 

Around 4,000 quintals of onion from various parts of the district have been arriving at the market in a day for the past one month. Around 80 per cent of arrivals in Kurnool are exported to other areas, Kurnool Agriculture Market Yard secretary R Vijaya Lakshmi said. She stated that if they receive 4,000 quintals of onion, nearly 3,200 quintals will be exported to other States. "This price hike may continue till December-last," she said.

According to officials, this year, onion sowing was less compared to last year. “While onion was cultivated in 32,000 hectares in the district last year, this year it was only 25,000 hectares,” officials said. Assistant Director of Horticulture department B Raghunath Reddy said that Kurnool is the largest producer of onion in the State followed by Kadapa and Anantapur.

ALSO READ| Onion shortage hits hard in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh

“The farmers of Kurnool district are fortunate this year. With crop damages in Karnataka, Maharashtra and other States, all have to depend on Kurnool Agriculture Market. Presently, a kg of onion is being sold at Rs 101.80, based on wholesale rate, at the Kurnool Agriculture Market Yard,” he said.“While all vegetables are being sold at Rs 40- 60 per kg, onion prices touch Rs 120 per kg in retail markets,” wholesale vegetable vendor P Hanumantharao Chowdary said. 

Chowdary said that anticipating similar trend, retailers may resort to hoarding. “The vegetable prices have gone up. There is not much of a difference in the number of customers as vegetables, especially onion, are necessary for everyday needs, but regular customers buy lesser quantity,” Chowdary added.B Srilatha, a resident of Udyoganagar, said that the increase in prices has caused lot of problems. “Onion is being sold at Rs 100 to Rs140 per kg in the retail markets,” K Viswanath, a customer, said. 

D Naveen Gupta, a supermarket owner, said: “Inflation has not only hit buyers, but also sellers. “We stock vegetables, but customers are purchasing them in small quantities now. Sometimes, a lot of edibles get stale in the shop. Now, people purchase vegetables in grams instead of kilograms,” he said and added that even hotels and Bajji centres, are not supplying/offering  onion to customers. 

Teary Facts

  • Normal onion area cultivation in Kurnool dist: 30,000 Ha (Kharif 25,000 and Rabi 5,000)
  • Present cultivation: 25,000 Ha (Kharif 21,000 and Rabi 4,000)
  • Last year: 32,000 Ha (Kharif 28,000 and Rabi 4,000)
  • Cultivation cost per acre: Rs 40000
  • Yield per acre: 40-60 quintals
  • Arrivals at Kurnool market: 3,500 to 4,000 quintals a day 
  • Average sales in a day: 3,800 quintals
  • Wholesale price: Rs 10,180 a quintal
  • Wholesale rate per quintal last year: Rs 650
  • Current price at retail market: Rs 100 to Rs 140
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kurnool Agriculture Market Yard Andhra Pradesh onions Onion prices hike Onion crisis
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp