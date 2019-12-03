TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu demands capital punishment to rapists

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Condemning the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor by four youths in Hyderabad, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded capital punishment to the accused. Addressing a meeting of his party activists here on Monday, he called upon them to be vigilant and come to the rescue of the needy.

"Stringent laws are needed to prevent such heinous crimes against women. The four youths who raped and murdered the veterinary doctor should be given such a stringent punishment that it should send shivers down the spine of those who think ill of women," said the TDP chief.

Naidu said that it was unfortunate that non-religious programmes were being broadcast by Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel (SVBC) and blamed lack of monitoring by the chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams for the situation. The TDP national president started his three-day visit of Kurnool on Monday. The TDP cadre accorded him a grand reception at Panchalingala toll plaza on the National Highway-44. From there, they took out a motorcycle rally to VJR Convention Hall.

Later, Naidu addressed party district general body meeting. Addressing the meeting, Naidu described Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as a unique person in the country lacking deftness in governing the State.

Police foil protest

Tension prevailed at Panchalingala as Kurnool Bar Association staged a protest during Chandrababu Naidu’s visit. The advocates, who have been on a relay hunger strike for the past several days demanding setting up of High Court in Kurnool, tried to obstruct Naidu’s entry into the city. They raised slogans such as “Go Back Naidu’’. However, police foiled their protest and took the advocates into custody and sent them to the police station.