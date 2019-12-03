Two killed in separate road accidents in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents at Piduguralla mandal in Guntur district on Monday. According to Piduguralla Circle Inspector A Surendra Babu, both 35-year-old Patakamuri Srinivasa Rao and 40-year-old Sk Hasan Ahammad died on the spot in separate road accidents.

While Srinivasa Rao died due to collision of a motorbike and car head-on, Ahammad was killed when a container hit his motorbike from the back at Tummalacheruvu village in the mandal. Srinivasa Rao belonged to Chennaipalem of Machavaram and Ahammad belonged to Dachepalli. The Piduguralla police have started inquiry by registering cases. The bodies were shifted to Gurajala area hospital for post-mortem.