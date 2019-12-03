YSR Aarogyasri beneficiaries' list to be ready by December 18 in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District officials concerned must finish uploading the details of all ‘YSR Aarogyasri’ scheme beneficiaries by December 18, said district collector P Bhaskar on Monday. He was speaking in a Spandana programme conducted at the CPO meeting hall of District Collectorate, the Prakasam Bhavan.

Bhaskar directed officials to complete the beneficiaries’ lists of various government schemes such as the ‘YSR Nava Sakam’ surveys of ration cards, Rythu Bharosa and social responsibility pensions with accuracy and submit the reports to the government.

After the completion of the list preparation, all the lists should be displayed at the notice boards of the village/municipality offices concerned. Meanwhile, over 105 complaints were received by the district police at SP office through Spandana on Monday.