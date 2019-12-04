50-year-old widow raped, murdered;one arrested

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A 50-year-old widow was reportedly raped and murdered at her house in G Vemavaram of I Polavaram mandal on Monday night. Police said the murder was planned and `80,000 was stolen from her house, adding chilli powder was found sprinkled all over the crime scene.

SP Nayeem Asmi said one person, Kesanakurthi Nagababu (31), was taken into custody in connection with the case. The accused was previously booked for thefts in Kakinada and Samalkota.

According to police, the woman, a farm worker, was living alone after her husband died and had no children. On the night of the incident, the accused gained entry into the house and overpowered her, the police said.

However, locals said three persons had broken into the victim’s house, murdered her for gain and escaped after committing the crime.