Ex-CBI officer appointed as OSD in ACB

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Giving more teeth to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to fight graft in government departments, the State government on Tuesday appointed SB Sankar, who worked with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for several years, as Officer-on-Special Duty (OSD) in the agency.

A GO appointing the SP rank officer, who retired from service on July 31, 2019, was issued on Tuesday. The ACB recently wrote to the government that the bureau takes officers on deputation, mainly from the police department, and presence of skilled officers of high integrity is absolutely essential for its efficient functioning.

Following this, the government permitted DG, ACB, to utilise the services of Sankar as OSD in the vacant JD post on re-employment basis for one year, starting October 1, 2019.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that the ACB will be given more teeth.