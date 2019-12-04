Husband, cousin rape, torture woman

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly made his cousin sexually assault his wife and later brandished her with hot chapati turner on her private parts suspecting her character. The man also sexually assaulted his wife in an inebriated condition as she resisted his attempt.

The incident took place at Somesh Nagar in Kadiri mandal on November 29 night but came to light on Tuesday after the victim lodged a complaint with the police. According to the Kadiri rural police, the accused, a mason by profession, used to harass his 28-year-old wife suspecting her character. The duo used to quarrel frequently and the woman used to silently bear the torture.

On November 29 night, the accused invited his cousin home for a party and consumed liquor. In an inebriated condition, the husband once again picked up an argument with his wife over her alleged illicit affairs. As tempers ran high, the man allegedly asked his wife to have an affair with his cousin also for which the latter objected.

“The duo allegedly sexually assaulted the victim. Later, the husband brandished the woman with a hot chapati turner on her private parts,’’ the police said. Next day morning, she left for her parents’ home at Siddagarupalle in Talupula mandal.

The family members initially approached the Talupula police. The case was later transferred to the Kadiri police. A case has been registered and investigation is on.