Law Nestham launched, junior advocates to get Rs 5K a month

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched YSR Law Nestham, a scheme providing `5,000 monthly financial benefit to junior advocates.

During his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan had promised to sanction monthly stipend to junior advocates. The amount was credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries soon after the Chief Minister launched the scheme at the camp office at Tadepalli near here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, advocates thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning `100 crore to Advocates’ Welfare Fund and giving monthly stipend of `5,000 to junior lawyers.

AP Bar Council chairman G Rama Rao, vice-chairman Rama Jogeswar Rao, Bar Council of India member A Rami Reddy, senior advocates Chitharuvu Nageswara Rao, R Madhavi, Bar Council members BV Krishna Reddy, V Brahma Reddy and others were present.

Onion price

Speaking at a review meeting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to sell onion at `25 per kg at rythu bazars till the prices come down. From September 27 to October 2, the government has purchased 6730.95 quintals of onion by spending `35 lakh.

In the past 18 days, the government has spent `9.5 crore and purchased and supplied nearly 16,000 quintals of onion. On November 2, the government purchased 548 quintals of onion at `90 per kg and sold to people at `25 per kg, causing a financial burden of `5.83 crore on the government.

The Chief Minister’s Office is constantly reviewing the issue with the Agriculture and Marketing departments.