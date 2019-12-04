SADAREM  inaugurated

ONGOLE: The government was taking necessary steps to support the differently-abled people of the district in all possible ways by implementing several welfare programmes for them, said district collector Pola Bhaskar. He was speaking after inaugurating the SADAREM camp, an assistance centre for the differently-abled on the RIMS hospital premises on Tuesday.
