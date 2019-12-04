SIT questions another TDP leader

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Intensifying its investigation into the murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday questioned another TDP leader from Simhadripuram village, which falls under the Pulivendula Assembly constituency.

On Monday, the SIT had questioned two members of YS family — YS Bhaskar Reddy and YS Manohar Reddy — TDP leader Komma Sivarami Reddy and another person in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, the SIT summoned TDP leader and former ZPTC member of Simhadripuram mandal in Pulivendula constituency, Poreddy Prabhakar Reddy, at the Police Training College in Kadapa. Prabhakar Reddy, who was earlier in the YSRC, had shifted to the TDP a couple of years back.

Though the questioning of Prabhakar Reddy was confirmed by a senior official, he refused to reveal further details. It is learnt that the probe into the murder case was intensified after KKN Anburajan took charge as the Superintendent of Police and all efforts are being made to crack the mystery.

Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered at his Pulivendula residence on March 15.