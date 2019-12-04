Smartphones: Re-tendering saves Rs 83.8 cr 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reverse tendering of smartphones by Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS) has saved Rs 83.8 crore to the State exchequer.

The APTS had floated tenders for the procurement of smartphones for gram volunteers and gram/ward secretariat functionaries. The financial bids were opened on November 30 and the reverse auction was conducted on December 2 with the lowest quoted price as opening price. The L1 price quoted for the procurement of smartphones is Rs 317.61 crore.

Taking this amount as the opening price, the APTS conducted the reverse auction. The successful bidder quoted Rs 233.81 crore, which is Rs 83.8 crore less than the L1 price quoted originally.

As many as 2,64,920 smartphones have been procured so far. The final tender price also includes cost for remote management software for mobiles.