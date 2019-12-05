Abandoned newborn saved from jaws of dog

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a bizarre incident, a female baby was dumped in the thorny bushes at the Chollangi bridge in Kakinada here on Wednesday, by some unknown persons who came in a car.Soon, a dog caught the infant in its teeth and was about to run away. Locals who saw this, shooed away the canine, which left the baby near the bridge and ran away. It was rushed to the Kakinada Government General Hospital, where doctors administered an anti-rabies injection to the infant as they found dog-bite mark on its neck.

Apart from dog-bite, the baby suffered bleeding injures under the impact of it being thrown into the bushes.Women and Child Welfare Department East Godavari district project director B Sukhajeevan Babu said the infant might have been abandoned either because it was born out of wedlock or because it was a female baby.

According to the doctors at the GGH, the baby weighed only one kilogram. Normally, any healthy newborn weighs between 2.5 kg and 3 kg, giving rise to another theory that the parents seeing bleak chances of its survival might have chosen to get rid of it. According to eyewitnesses, a car came and stopped at the bridge. A person hurriedly came out of the car and threw the newborn into the bushes. They further said that there were telltale signs to indicate that the baby was just born.

Women and Child Welfare Department Tallarevu Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Ch Durga Devi and her team stepped in to take care of the baby in the hospital. Meanwhile, Sukhajeevan Babu requested the public to help his department find the parents of the baby. Korangi Sub-Inspector Satish registered a case and launched investigation.