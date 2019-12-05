Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM violated customs of Tirumala temple: Naidu

The TDP chief pointed out that even AICC president Sonia Gandhi and former President APJ Abdul Kalam entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Tirumala temple only after declaring their religion.

Published: 05th December 2019

TDP chief Naidu on the final day of his visit to Kurnool | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of violating the customs and practices of a majority religion. “Why does not Jagan sign the register at Tirumala, declaring his professed religion, before entering the temple?” Naidu asked, while addressing the media on Wednesday, the final day of his three-day visit to Kurnool. 

The TDP chief pointed out that even AICC president Sonia Gandhi and former President APJ Abdul Kalam entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Tirumala temple only after declaring their religion. He also criticised Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel, an official organ of the TTD, for spreading false news. 
He demanded that Jagan honour traditions of Hindu temples and enter the sanctum sanctorum only after honouring all the temple protocols. 

On YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, he asked why was Jagan not interested to let CBI probe the murder of his uncle. “Jagan has tried to portray a gruesome murder as a case of heart attack. If the government is transparent, then it should let CBI probe the case.”Naidu also accused Jagan of transforming a peaceful State into a ‘terrorist’ one. “All investors fear to invest here. YSRC leaders are mentally and physically harassing TDP  by attacking our leaders and foisting cases against them,” he noted. 

The three-day visit of the TDP chief has boosted the morale of the party cadre ahead of the local body elections. The party had lost all Assembly seats in the district in the last general elections.  “There have been numerous attacks on TDP cadre by YSRC activists. Such visits by Naidu will surely boost the morale of the party cadre,” said a senior leader. Naidu, from December 2 to 4, held review meetings in all the 14 Assembly segments in the district. 

2 TDP leaders fight it out at Naidu’s meet
On the final day of Naidu’s visit to Kurnool, party district president Somisetty Venkateswarlu had a heated argument with KDCC Bank chairperson K Mallikarjuna Reddy, a key follower of MLC KE Prabhakar, who was asked to leave the stage for press meet

