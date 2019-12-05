Fighting to get back privileges, TSRTC union leaders write to MD, labour commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After all their privileges were stripped off by the TSRTC management, the unions of TSRTC and the JAC has sent in one letter addressed to the managing director of TSRTC and the labour commissioner that revocation of these rights are against the law. Their letter states that since the TMU is a legally recognised union, the management cannott revoke their rights, as these are basic labour and

union rights given by the central provisions.

“The Executive Director has communicated to withdraw the facility of relief, which is unfair as per the code of discipline,” noted the letter to MD, by E Ashwathama Reddy, convenor of TSRTC JAC.

The union leaders were also among the 50,000 who reported to work the next day after CMO’s announcements last week. Ashwathama reported at the MGBS as a Controller, K Raji Reddy at Musheerabad Depot 1 as traffic inspector, and Thomas Reddy as a deputy traffic superintendent in Karimnagar depot.

“With this crackdown, they have disallowed nearly 90-plus state and zonal secretaries from having a day off to hear the woes and issues of workers. The depot leaders don’t get to speak to management anymore. And the office premises given to recognised union has been snatched away without due notice,” noted Thomas. At least 4 members of the Employees Union and 1 from Staff and Workers Federation have also lost these privileges.