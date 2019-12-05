Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fighting to get back privileges, TSRTC union leaders write to MD, labour commissioner

Ashwathama reported at the MGBS as a Controller, K Raji Reddy at Musheerabad Depot 1 as traffic inspector, and Thomas Reddy as a deputy traffic superintendent in Karimnagar depot.

Published: 05th December 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of RTC JAC leader Ashwadhama Reddy (middle) | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After all their privileges were stripped off by the TSRTC management, the unions of TSRTC and the JAC has sent in one letter addressed to the managing director of TSRTC and the labour commissioner that revocation of these rights are against the law. Their letter states that since the TMU is a legally recognised union, the management cannott revoke their rights, as these are basic labour and 
union rights given by the central provisions.

“The Executive Director has communicated to withdraw the facility of relief, which is unfair as per the code of discipline,” noted the letter to MD, by E Ashwathama Reddy, convenor of TSRTC JAC. 
The union leaders were also among the 50,000 who reported to work the next day after CMO’s announcements last week. Ashwathama reported at the MGBS as a Controller, K Raji Reddy at Musheerabad Depot 1 as traffic inspector, and Thomas Reddy as a deputy traffic superintendent in Karimnagar depot. 

“With this crackdown, they have disallowed nearly 90-plus state and zonal secretaries from having a day off to hear the woes and issues of workers. The depot leaders don’t get to speak to management anymore. And the office premises given to recognised union has been snatched away without due notice,” noted Thomas. At least 4 members of the Employees Union and 1 from Staff and Workers Federation have also lost these privileges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp