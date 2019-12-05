Onion price shoots through the roof

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Onion price has touched a record high as it was sold at Rs 12,860 per quintal at the Kurnool wholesale agriculture market yard on Wednesday. The hike is expected to continue and may even cross Rs 15,000 mark, yard officials said.

The daily increase in onion price is around Rs 200 per quintal due to its high demand in Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other States. “Due to low yield of onions in other States, a minimum of 4,000 quintals of the vegetable are being sent to them daily, agriculture market yard secretary R Vijaya Lakshmi said, adding that 80 per cent of onions was being sent from Andhra Pradesh. The yard, on an average, receives 5,000 quintals of crop daily.