Proposal for new block at Guntur govt hospital 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to provide holistic care to patients with neurological problems in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to ascertain the feasibility of constructing a seperate neuro sciences block at the newly allocated land belonging to Guntur Government General Hospital.

Unlike Bengaluru’s NIMHANS (The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences), Haryana’s NBRC (National Brain Research Centre), Hyderabad’s NIMS (Nizams Institute of Medical Science) and New Delhi’s AIIMS, the State lacks a premier government institution to treat people with neurological disorders.

During the launch of YSR Aarogyasri Aasara at Guntur GGH on December 2, YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and Guntur GGH’s head of the neurology department Dr N V Sundara Chary, informed the Chief Minister of the necessity to set up a seperate neuro block.

Jagan then directed the officials concerned to assess the feasibility of the project and submit a report.

Dr Sundara Chary said a separate neuro sciences block at the newly allocated six acre land would immensely benefit patients. “The combined outpatient numbers of neurology and neuro surgery departments hovers around 2,500 every week. Patients are often affected by a complicated referral system which in turn delays treatment.”

Neurosurgery head of department Dr KVSS Murthy said tests such as MRI or a CT Scan are required for treating most neurological diseases. A separate Neuro Sciences block with proper infrastructure will reduce time required for referrals and tests, enhance patient care, promote research and ease burden on patients.

Narasaraopet MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said “Performing complicated surgeries and reforms undertaken by neuro scientists stress the need for a separate Neuro Sciences block. The Chief Minister has responded positively to the proposal for a separate block and we hope to receive approval for the same from the government soon.”