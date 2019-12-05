University tops in cleanliness ranking

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: KL deemed to be university has bagged all India rank-1 in the Institutional Swachhta Ranking 2019. Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank handed over the award to Koneru Siva Kanchana Latha, secretary and correspondent of the institution, at a function held at Prajan, Nelson Mandela Marg in New Delhi on December 3.

In a press release issued here, the University said the rankings were given to those institutes that made efforts to keep their campus clean, managed solid waste well and maintained good hygiene.