Viveka murder: SIT summons TDP leader

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy on Wednesday reportedly issued notices on TDP MLC M Ravindranath Reddy, alias B.Tech Ravi, asking him to appear before it for questioning.

The SIT, over the past two days, had intensified its investigation into the murder and questioned family members of YS Vivekananda Reddy and also some TDP leaders from Simhadripuram, which falls under the Pulivendula Assembly constituency. Ravindranath Reddy contested against the slain YSRC leader in the MLC elections. A former minister, who is presently in the TDP, is likely to be questioned in the coming days, sources in the know said.