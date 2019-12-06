Andhra Pradesh student ends life, backlog papers to blame

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The body of a youngster was found in a well at Podala Kondapalli village in Giddalur mandal on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the victim Kondepogu Karunakar (20) was a B.Tech second-year student of an engineering college in Giddalur and was suffering from depression as he had backlog papers in the first year and his family’s poor financial background.

He was also unable to make friends with his fellow students. All of these prompted him to take the extreme step of committing suicide by jumping into a well.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and fished out the body from the well with the help of fire department officials. The body was later shifted to the government general hospital for autopsy. A case has been lodged and the investigation is underway.



Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930