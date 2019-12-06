Pawan Kalyan backs Jana Sena Party activist’s threat to YSRC leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Comments of a Jana Sena activist, Sake Pawan Kumar, that he was ready to slit the throats of YSRC leaders, including that of Rapthadu MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy, created furore on Thursday. The remarks were made during party chief Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Madanapalle.

Pawan Kalyan, however, backed the comments of the activist, who also said that Jana Sena activists were showing restraint due to their chief’s directions and that they were not afraid of any YSRC leader.

“What about Jagan Mohan Reddy’s comment against N Chandrababu Naidu that the latter should be hanged? If they want to book my men, they should also book Jagan,” the Jana Sena chief said.

The comments of Sake Pawan were reportedly taken seriously by the police who are learnt to have launched a probe seeking details of the activist and possible reasons that led to his outburst.

Taking an exception to the comments, Rapthadu MLA Prakash Reddy is contemplating lodging a police complaint.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan continued his broadside against the State government and said it failed to address the problems of tomato farmers. “Jagan Mohan Reddy has more interest in religious conversions rather than addressing farmers’ issues,” he said.