Andhra HRD Minister Audimulapu Suresh visits Haryana skill development university

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Education Department have expedited efforts to establish a skill development university in the State. In this regard, State HRD Minister Audimulapu Suresh visited Vishwakarma Skill Development University in Haryana on Friday.

Suresh said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to help students gain knowledge and skills for better employment opportunities.

During his visit to the Haryana university, the minister interacted with students and faculty, and studied the programmes being offered by it. “We want to set up a skill development university in AP as we want to improve the standard of education as directed by the CM. So, we are visiting other States that have such universities.”

Each parliamentary constituency in the State will have one college that will function under the university.

Under the initiative, ITI, polytechnic and engineering students will be offered apprenticeship for a year to improve their skills and, if necessary, the duration would be extended by six months.