Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan cuts short Delhi trip after aide’s death

VIJAYAWADA/ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who left for Delhi on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers, ended his two-day visit abruptly, following the demise of his personal assistant D Narayana on Friday morning. After returning, he went to Diguvapalli in Anantapur district and offered tributes to Narayana.

Jagan went to Delhi on Thursday evening and reports emerged claiming that he had an appointment with BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 10:30 pm. However, the meeting did not take place.

Sources said the Chief Minister was expected to meet the Prime Minister on Friday afternoon and invite him for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Integrated Steel Plant in Kadapa on December 23.

He was also expected to apprise the PM about the issues related to the State, besides appealing for the fulfilment of the provisions mentioned in the AP State Reorganisation Act.

From Delhi, Jagan landed at Kadapa airport and went straight to Diguvapalli, native of Narayana, and offered tributes.

He was accompanied by his wife. Narayana, who has been ill for sometime passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad.

He is survived by his wife and two children. Narayana was with Jagan’s family since the time of his grandfather Raja Reddy.