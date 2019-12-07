Heavy crop loss incurred in Andhra's Prakasam due to recent rains

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Due to recent rains, farmers of Prakasam district have incurred heavy crop losses in around 5,430 hectare fields spread across eight mandal limits.

Paddy has been damaged in 1,255 hectares, bengal gram in 4,127 hectares, jowar in 40 hectares, and others crops including black gram have suffered considerable damages in Kandukur, Kothapatnam, Talluru, Santhanuthalapadu, Ongole, Tangutur, Tripurantakam and Donakonda mandal limits.

The district agriculture department has prepared a crop damage report and submitted it to the State government. Speaking on the occasion, a district agriculture official said that the State government has been requested to sanction relief funds for the farmers.