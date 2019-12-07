Henceforth, Andhra Pradesh government staff cannot cling to peshis for more than three years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued a GO restricting the tenure of employees / contract employees / outsourcing employees working in peshi / personal staff of ministers / chief secretary and special chief secretaries/ principal secretaries / secretaries/ district collectors / superintendents of police and other senior officers to three years.

The move is said to be aimed at curbing corruption and leakage of crucial information. Henceforth, it is mandatory to transfer the staff after completion of three year tenure in the offices.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official opined that the government may be of the view that the staff working in the peshi and personal staff of ministers for quite a long time are resorting to wrongdoings using their established contacts.

Hence, the government has come up with the idea of effecting frequent transfers of the staff as it helps prevent them from indulging in corruption. “Leakage of crucial information by the staff working in the peshi may also be a reason behind the new decision,” the official said.

Informing that there is no such restriction in case of personal secretaries, the official said in fact there are no hard and fast rules for the transfer of the Secretariat staff.

Though there is a restriction that one should not work in one place for more than seven years, there used to be some excuses in the implementation of the same, he said and felt that by issuing the order the government has taken up streamlining of peshis.

The government in the order instructed all special chief secretaries/ principal secretaries/ secretaries to take up the exercise of shifting the employees/ staff members who have completed the three year tenure as per the new policy in the Secretariat, HoDs, corporations and trusts under their control.

For the purpose of implementation of the order, the cutoff date is November 30, 2019, which will be taken into account to calculate the three year tenure of a staffer. The deadline for transferring the staff is December 31, 2019.

It was observed that the employees who were not specifically recruited to work in the peshi / personal staff of ministers, but were posted/ attached to the peshi / personal staff of ministers for inordinate amount of time get little exposure, experience and skills in their respective fields.

Many employees who were recruited for their technical/professional qualifications and skills viz., doctors, teachers, engineers etc., have also been working in the peshi / personal staff of ministers / senior officers for long periods, thereby defeating the very purpose of their recruitment.

With a view to address these issues, the government has formulated the new policy, which offers equal opportunities to employees and helps in smooth running of administration.

The GO reads permanent employees recruited solely for the purpose of working in the peshi / personal staff of ministers/ senior officers shall not work in one office or with one officer for more than three years.

Permanent employees not recruited specifically to work in the peshi / personal staff of ministers/ senior officers, however, posted or attached in such offices shall not work beyond the stipulated tenure of three years in their entire service span.

The three year tenure includes services rendered across all offices of all ministers and senior officials put together. Staff hired on outsourcing or contract basis to work in the peshi / personal staff of ministers/ senior officers shall not work in one office or with one officer for more than three years.

The order is applicable to all government employees/ staff members of all levels (Group I to Group IV, including attenders) as well as the persons taken on outsourcing / contract basis.

The competent authority for any relaxation of above guidelines is the Chief Minister.