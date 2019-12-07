Home States Andhra Pradesh

People in Andhra Pradesh hail Disha killers’ encounter

No sooner than the news circulated that the accused were killed in an ‘encounter’, girl students and faculty of Siddhartha Mahila Kalashalam rushed out to celebrate unable to contain themselves.

Published: 07th December 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

People wearing masks of Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar and KCR in Karimnagar on Friday, expressing their happiness over the encounter deaths in Hyderabad.

People wearing masks of Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar and KCR in Karimnagar on Friday, expressing their happiness over the encounter deaths in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI/VISAKHAPATNAM: People cutting across community and gender lines in Andhra Pradesh welcomed the ‘encounter’ of the four accused in Disha rape and murder case. While Siddhartha Mahila Kalashala students celebrated the occasion by beating drums and bursting firecrackers, students of Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalamam in Tirupati, performed palabhishekam to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar.

Political leaders of ruling and opposition parties also welcomed the development.

No sooner than the news circulated that the accused were killed in an ‘encounter’, girl students and faculty of Siddhartha Mahila Kalashalam rushed out to celebrate unable to contain themselves.

Students of Abhuydaya College in Guntur distributed sweets and burst firecrackers, while women and children in Visakahapatnam took out a rally. The students of SVR Degree College of Macherla in Guntur district took out a rally supporting the Telangana police action. However, several said encounter is not the solution. Efforts should be made to ensure crime against women is prevented.

Reacting on the incident, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said the law takes its own course. “When the accused tried to escape from the police during the scene recreation time, they were killed in an encounter. The police did their work,” she said.

Agriculture Minister K Kannababu described it as a people’s verdict. He said there are laws to deal with such offenders and they have to be implemented effectively. YSRC leaders and MLAs said the incident has increased people’s faith on the police.

TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said the ‘encounter’ of the accused was correct. “Such people have no right to live in society. Their encounter was the right decision,” he said.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said the episode is a warning that existing laws are not enough to protect women and girls.

“Laws should be so strict people should fear before having bad thoughts about women. The courts should serve instant justice and all punishments should be carried out publicly,” he added.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayan said now Disha’s soul will rest in peace. Another BJP leader S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said Telangana police have proved how justice is served. “I commend them. Such incidents should never occur again,” he said.

‘Ayesha would have got justice if Sajjanar probed’

Expressing her joy, Ayesha Meera’s mother Shamshad Begum said the accused getting killed in an encounter is natural justice. Saluting Sajjanar, she said Disha’s parents have at last got the justice they deserved. “If police officers like him had probed Ayesha’s case, she would have got justice,” she said wistfully.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Disha rape murder case Hyderabad rape murder case
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp