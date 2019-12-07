‘Provide adequate food to students’: Guntur collector to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayam hostel

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar conducted a surprise inspection at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayam (KGBV) hostel at Gangavaram in Gurajala mandal of Guntur district on Thursday night.

He noticed poor lighting in the rooms of the hostel and excessively low quantity of food supplied to the 195 students staying there.

Kumar directed the warden to prepare sufficient food for the students and warned of strict action, if they continue to supply low quantity of food, misusing the funds sanctioned by the government.

He further directed the warden to make food according to the prescribed menu.The collector asked students several questions pertaining to the teaching standard in school, while having supper along with them.

KGBV special officer Madhavi Latha, Gurajala tahsildar Siva Nagi Reddy and DAO Seshagiri Rao were also present during the inspection.

The collector has been inspecting schools and checking with the revenue department to verify that amenities in the social welfare hostels were being properly provided.

Alongside, officers’ overall performance is being monitored regularly to see that the survey under YSR Navasakam is completed within the stipulated time frame.

Inspections at Mangalagiri, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) office, Chilakaluripet and Gurajala mandal revenue offices have been conducted in the past three days.