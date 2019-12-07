Home States Andhra Pradesh

Works at CM Jagan’s residences cancelled after criticism for 'misusing' public money

Funds (Rs 24.5 lakh) approved for security arrangements at Lotus Pond residence were also cancelled.

Published: 07th December 2019 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 12:01 PM

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  After facing criticism for “misusing” public money, the State government has cancelled the administrative sanction given for creating a few amenities at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residences. Works worth about Rs 2.87 crore have been cancelled.

The R&B Department late on Friday evening issued six GOs cancelling the administrative sanction given for providing furniture (Rs 39 lakh) and annual maintenance (Rs 1.2 cr), installation of aluminium doors and windows (Rs 73 lakh), staff for round the clock electrical maintenance (Rs 8.5 lakh) and temporary arrangements, including coolers and mobile toilets (Rs 22.5 lakh) at Tadepalli camp office.

Funds (Rs 24.5 lakh) approved for security arrangements at Lotus Pond residence were also cancelled.  

The orders were issued by R&B Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu.

Comments

