Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Kanti Velugu scheme: 5,000 to get spectacles in Ongole

As part of phase-2 of the examinations, 46 teams of ophthalmologists and para medics conducted tests on the students.

Published: 07th December 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tries spectacles to be given under YSR Kanti Velugu at a programme in Guntur on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tries spectacles to be given under YSR Kanti Velugu at a programme in Guntur on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Around 5,000 students in the district will be given spectacles under YSR Kanti Velugu scheme. The recipients were identified during screening tests held in schools, held as part of phase-1 of the welfare scheme.

Also, 3,500 have been referred to hospitals so that they can undergo corrective surgeries that will be performed in January, 2020.

ALSO READ | YSR Kanti Velugu scheme: Krishna district officials compiling list of beneficiaries

As per reports,  school teachers were trained by Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANMs), ASHA workers and other paramedical staff, to conduct the first phase of eye inspection for all  four lakh school children across the district. Post preliminary examination, around 33,750 school students were found suffering from different eye problems.

As part of phase-2 of the examinations, 46 teams of ophthalmologists and para medics conducted tests on the students. Up to December 1st, around 18,000 students were tested, out of which 1,600 were found suffering from serious vision problems and they need corrective surgeries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSR Kanti Velugu scheme Andhra welfare schemes Auxiliary Nursing Midwives
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp