YSR Kanti Velugu scheme: 5,000 to get spectacles in Ongole

ONGOLE: Around 5,000 students in the district will be given spectacles under YSR Kanti Velugu scheme. The recipients were identified during screening tests held in schools, held as part of phase-1 of the welfare scheme.

Also, 3,500 have been referred to hospitals so that they can undergo corrective surgeries that will be performed in January, 2020.

As per reports, school teachers were trained by Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANMs), ASHA workers and other paramedical staff, to conduct the first phase of eye inspection for all four lakh school children across the district. Post preliminary examination, around 33,750 school students were found suffering from different eye problems.

As part of phase-2 of the examinations, 46 teams of ophthalmologists and para medics conducted tests on the students. Up to December 1st, around 18,000 students were tested, out of which 1,600 were found suffering from serious vision problems and they need corrective surgeries.