Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM visits Delhi for selfish reasons, slams TDP leader Yanamala

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu thinks Andhra Chief Minister's selfish reasons are behind Union Home Minister Amit Shah ‘denying’ appointment to the CM.

Published: 08th December 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent visit to Delhi was to discuss with the Centre the cases against him, discharge petitions and exemptions from individual appearances in court, TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu observed that the same was the reason behind Union Home Minister Amit Shah ‘denying’ appointment to the former.

“The Centre is not giving importance to Jagan’s visit to the national capital as he always gives priority to his selfish motives and ignores the State’s interests. This is the second such humiliation to Jagan in Delhi,”  the former minister said in a statement on Friday and added that the Union ministers would have given him an appointment if his visit was intended to benefit the people of the State.

“Due to the expeditious court trials, the Chief Minister is stuck in neck-deep trouble. As Foreign Exchange Management Act, money-laundering, CBI and ED cases are registered against him, Jagan fears that he may be proved guilty and so wants to escape from court appearances by making such trips on Fridays to delay the trials,” he alleged.  

Meanwhile, he also alleged that the government had turned rythu bazaars into mini police stations as it was supplying onions under the supervision of police and ‘attacking’ women. “There was no such situation during the TDP’s regime as we took steps in time for the benefit of farmers and customers,” he claimed and announced that he would confront the government on its ‘failures’ during the Assembly winter session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Amit Shah denies appointment YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp