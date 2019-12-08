Andhra CM visits Delhi for selfish reasons, slams TDP leader Yanamala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent visit to Delhi was to discuss with the Centre the cases against him, discharge petitions and exemptions from individual appearances in court, TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu observed that the same was the reason behind Union Home Minister Amit Shah ‘denying’ appointment to the former.

“The Centre is not giving importance to Jagan’s visit to the national capital as he always gives priority to his selfish motives and ignores the State’s interests. This is the second such humiliation to Jagan in Delhi,” the former minister said in a statement on Friday and added that the Union ministers would have given him an appointment if his visit was intended to benefit the people of the State.

“Due to the expeditious court trials, the Chief Minister is stuck in neck-deep trouble. As Foreign Exchange Management Act, money-laundering, CBI and ED cases are registered against him, Jagan fears that he may be proved guilty and so wants to escape from court appearances by making such trips on Fridays to delay the trials,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, he also alleged that the government had turned rythu bazaars into mini police stations as it was supplying onions under the supervision of police and ‘attacking’ women. “There was no such situation during the TDP’s regime as we took steps in time for the benefit of farmers and customers,” he claimed and announced that he would confront the government on its ‘failures’ during the Assembly winter session.