Andhra Deputy CM P Pushpa Sreevani instructs tribal area road infra improvement

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) P Pushpa Sreevani has directed officials concerned to give priority to the infrastructure development in tribal areas. Underscoring the need for providing road connectivity to all tribal areas, she observed the incidents of shifting of pregnant women from hinterlands to hospitals on slings should be avoided.

In a review meeting with the department officials at the Secretariat near here on Saturday, she wanted engineering officials to take immediate steps for improving road infrastructure in areas with less road connectivity.

She also directed them to construct 100-bed hostels for pregnant women in all tribal constituencies.

Observing that works sanctioned by the Tribal Welfare Department were not getting completed on time, she suggested the officials take action against contractors for failing to complete works as per the agreement.

Stating that the government will give promotion to honest employees, she, however, made it clear that those neglecting duties would not be tolerated. “Employees found guilty of dereliction of duties will be replaced. If needed, engineers from other departments would be reassigned to the department on deputation for completion of works.”

Tribal Welfare Director Ranjith Basha, Engineer-in-Chief Seshubabu and other officials were present.