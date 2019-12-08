Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Deputy CM P Pushpa Sreevani instructs tribal area road infra improvement

Andhra Deputy CM P Pushpa Sreevani has also directed officials to construct 100-bed hostels for pregnant women in all tribal constituencies.

Published: 08th December 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpa Sreevani

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpa Sreevani (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) P Pushpa Sreevani has directed officials concerned to give priority to the infrastructure development in tribal areas. Underscoring the need for providing road connectivity to all tribal areas, she observed the incidents of shifting of pregnant women from hinterlands to hospitals on slings should be avoided.

In a review meeting with the department officials at the Secretariat near here on Saturday, she wanted engineering officials to take immediate steps for improving road infrastructure in areas with less road connectivity.

She also directed them to construct 100-bed hostels for pregnant women in all tribal constituencies.
Observing that works sanctioned by the Tribal Welfare Department were not getting completed on time, she suggested the officials take action against contractors for failing to complete works as per the agreement.

Stating that the government will give promotion to honest employees, she, however, made it clear that those neglecting duties would not be tolerated. “Employees found guilty of dereliction of duties will be replaced. If needed, engineers from other departments would be reassigned to the department on deputation for completion of works.”

Tribal Welfare Director Ranjith Basha, Engineer-in-Chief Seshubabu and other officials were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Pushpa Sreevani Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp