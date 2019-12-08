Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government cheating people, says TDP on bus fare hike

TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu said the decision to increase bus fares was an evidence of the inefficiency of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Published: 08th December 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

K Atchannaidu

K Atchannaidu. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Flaying the government’s decision to enhance bus fares, opposition TDP said the move was nothing but cheating passengers.

“After assuring the people that there will be no increase in taxes and fares, the YSRC government increased the fares within 6 months. Is it not betrayal?’’ the TDP remarked.
In a release issued on Saturday, TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu said the decision to increase bus fares was an evidence of the inefficiency of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that the TDP during its five-year regime did not put any burden on the passengers and took steps for strengthening of the APSRTC, he said the previous government had released funds for the purchase of new buses and also gave 42 per cent fitment to APSRTC workers without enhancing the fares.“It is ridiculous on part of the YSRC government to increase the fares citing that the Corporation was incurring a loss.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC bus fare hike Andhra Pradesh Bus fare hike TDP YSRC TDP on bus fare hike
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp