Andhra government cheating people, says TDP on bus fare hike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Flaying the government’s decision to enhance bus fares, opposition TDP said the move was nothing but cheating passengers.

“After assuring the people that there will be no increase in taxes and fares, the YSRC government increased the fares within 6 months. Is it not betrayal?’’ the TDP remarked.

In a release issued on Saturday, TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu said the decision to increase bus fares was an evidence of the inefficiency of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that the TDP during its five-year regime did not put any burden on the passengers and took steps for strengthening of the APSRTC, he said the previous government had released funds for the purchase of new buses and also gave 42 per cent fitment to APSRTC workers without enhancing the fares.“It is ridiculous on part of the YSRC government to increase the fares citing that the Corporation was incurring a loss.”