Andhra tourism department plans night safari in Visakhapatnam Agency

The department has identified two sites near Ananthagiri and Tyda for which permission from the forest department is awaited.

Published: 08th December 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Araku Valley is one of the tourist hotspots in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: To make tourists stay in Vizag Agency memorable, the Tourism department is planning to come up with a night safari in Araku Valley. As per the department officials, night safari will be launched as a pilot project.  

The department has identified two sites near Ananthagiri and Tyda for which permission from the forest department is awaited. Speaking to TNIE, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Divisional Manager Prasad Reddy said, “Night safari will be started near Ananthagiri and Tyda villages of the district in the coming months. We have also identified two sites near Araku and Chintapalle; if the pilot project is successful, night safari will begin there.”

Thousands of tourists visit the Agency during winter every year spend time among nature, indulge in trekking, strawberry picking and to enjoy foggy mornings. Meanwhile, private organisers have already started renting out tents, especially near waterfalls, cashing in while the sun shines.

As a part of the night safari, tents are put up around a campfire in tribal areas.  Tourists will also be taken
to the surrounding areas to see the scenic locations there.

Similar night camps have already been set up in Lambasingi where tourists coming in groups are found camping at a scenic location.

As Lambasingi has become the favourite winter spot for many tourists—hundreds of people come calling on weekends view the early morning view in the Agency.

