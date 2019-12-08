Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Srikakulam district police bust vehicle deposit scam, one held

The district police on Friday busted a motor vehicle deposit scam and recovered cars worth `25.4 lakh cash and `12 lakh worth, besides furniture from the accused.

SRIKAKULAM: The district police on Friday busted a motor vehicle deposit scam and arrested the accused. They also recovered cars worth `25.4 lakh cash and `12 lakh worth, besides furniture from the accused.

Giving details of the scam to the media at the district police office here, Superintendent of Police RN Ammireddy on Saturday said that Challa Raja Rao, working as pastor in a church in Hyderabad, had launched a trust at Tekkali in the name of Sarvadikari Ministries Welfare Trust as he is a native of Temburu village in Patapatnam mandal of the district. To woo customers, he launched an offer saying the vehicle would be given to the people who pay 70 per cent of the total cost in advance.

To attract the people of remote and fisherfolk areas, he even issued vehicles to some customers initially on the payment of 70 per cent of the total cost of the vehicles. Raja Rao also recruited agents to spread his business. He was said to have collected `2,19,74,600 from more than 300 customers. He also issued vehicles to about 200 customers.

