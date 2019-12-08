APPSC Group 1 candidates demand re-test, mistakes in question paper

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a letter to the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), the candidates who took the Group 1 examination this year demanded that the prelim test be conducted again due to multiple errors in the question paper. The Group 1 exam was conducted on May 26 for filling of vacant posts.

The candidates said there were about 75 errors in translation and more than 12 mistakes in the final key.

G Srinivas, an aspirant, said, “The APPSC officials should scrap the exam and re-conduct it as there were multiple errors in the question paper and key. Also, the notification released earlier this year stated that non-programmable calculators were permitted inside the exam hall. However, it was banned just a week before the exam. All of this combined make a huge impact on the scores. Even those with merit may lose their opportunities.”

The aspirants also staged a protest with placards and raised slogans near the APPSC’s office.