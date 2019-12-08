Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t cross the line: YSRC national general secretary, Vijayasai to party members

He issued a stern warning that there is no place for indiscipline in the party and any grievance should be settled internally and not before the media.

Published: 08th December 2019 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy. (Photo | Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA:  A day after Venkatagiri YSRC MLA  Anam Ramanarayana Reddy created ripples within the party with his allegations that betting, liquor, land and sand mafias were ruling the roost in Nellore city, YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy issued a stern warning that there is no place for indiscipline in the party and any grievance should be settled internally and not before the media.

On the other hand, Minister for Water Resources Anil Kumar Yadav, who hails from Nellore, maintained that there are no fissures in the party in the district.

Speaking to reporters after former TDP MLA Beeda Mastan Rao joined the YSRC at the camp office of Chief Minister at Tadepalli on Saturday, Vijayasai Reddy, when asked about the remarks of Anam, said every party leader should abide by the diktats of the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “No one should cross the party line. If any leader irrespective of his stature and even it is myself or Subba Reddy (TTD Chairman) crosses the line, the consequences will be severe. One must note that when there were such instances of indiscipline in the party earlier, severe action was taken and the same will happen in the future also,” he said.

The YSRC MP clearly stated that if there are any differences or difference of opinions among the party leaders, they should take up the issue with the party chief and not air their views before the media.
According to YSRC sources, Anam, a senior leader in Nellore politics, was not happy with the party leadership as it ignored his seniority and allocated Cabinet berths to juniors from the district.
Anam Vivekananda Reddy and Ramatnarayana Reddy, popularly known as Anam brothers, have considerable sway in Nellore politics, though the former is no more.

It was alleged that Anam brothers when they held sway in Congress, hindered the political growth of Anil Kumar Yadav (Nellore City MLA) and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Nellore Rural MLA) when the latter was quite active in the Youth Congress.  After the YSRC came to power in the State, the hold of Ramanarayana Reddy was limited to his Venkatagiri Assembly constituency and his juniors in politics got an upper hand with Anil Kumar getting a berth in the Cabinet, while Sridhar Reddy being considered close to the top party leadership. Ramanarayana Reddy’s remarks exposed the internal differences in the YSRC Nellore district unit.

Anil Kumar, however, dismissed any rift among YSR Congress leaders in the district. “Ramanarayana Reddy was referring to transfer of four SPs in the district in the last five years. This might be indicative of the happenings in the previous TDP regime as the Nellore district SP was transferred only once after the YSRC came to power,” he maintained. The Water Resources Minister went on to add that all is well in Nellore district politics and all the YSRC leaders are working in coordination to strengthen the party.

TAGS
Vijayasai Reddy warns YSRC leaders
