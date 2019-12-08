Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fake currency racket busted in Andhra Pradesh, 2 foreign nationals among 5 held

Superintendent of police KKN Anburajan said that they started investigating the case following a complaint by Abdul Kareem, on a WhatsApp call in Spandana programme two weeks ago.

Published: 08th December 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

SP KKN Anburajan takes a look at the things and Ganja recovered from a group of people arrested in smuggling Ganja and involved in other illegal activities at District police station in Kadapa on Saturday.

SP KKN Anburajan takes a look at the things and Ganja recovered from a group of people arrested in smuggling Ganja and involved in other illegal activities at District police station in Kadapa on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Kadapa police arrested a five-member gang, including two persons from the Republic of Cameroon, involved in the circulation of counterfeit currency, cybercrimes and sale of ganja and seized Rs 7.28 lakh counterfeit currency, 9 kg ganja, three laptops and seven mobiles from them.

Addressing the media on Saturday, superintendent of police KKN Anburajan said that they started investigating the case following a complaint by Abdul Kareem, on a WhatsApp call in Spandana programme two weeks ago stating that he had lost `10,000 from his bank account.

A similar complaint was lodged by Mandla Janardhan from Bhagyanagar Colony in Kadapa city. The Chinna Chowk police registered cases under various sections, including cheating and other sections of IT Act. During the investigation, the police also learnt that the gang was involved in the sale of ganja and circulation of fake currency. A police team, led by Kadapa DSP U Suryanarayana raided the Siddipriya lodge on Saturday morning and arrested Chimpiri Sai from Bhagyanagar Colony and also two Cameroon nationals, who were residing in Bengaluru, MBI Adolf Ashu and Ako Bronsonhave.

The three persons with the money gained from cybercrimes were found to be purchasing ganja from P Dasubabu and Kurra Jagannadh from Paderu and Araku agency mandals in Visakhapatnam district.
The police seized `7.28 lakh fake currency notes, nine kg ganja, three laptops, one colour printer, seven mobile phones, `9,600 cash and other items from the accused. “We have registered cases under various sections and further investigation is on,” the SP said.

Explaining about cybercrimes, the SP said that the accused cheated the innocent online through Facebook. They developed rapport by sending messages to other accounts and made them believe that they were selling premium medical products at minimal cost and asked them to deposit money in their account. After getting money, they stopped communicating with the victims. “Abdul Kareem is one among those many innocents, who got cheated. We will take complaints from others too and carry out further investigation,” Anburajan observed. The SP said that both the Cameroon nationals entered the country legally, adding that they are yet to check the expiry of their passports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Fake currency bust Andhra Pradesh Fake currency case
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp