Fake currency racket busted in Andhra Pradesh, 2 foreign nationals among 5 held

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Kadapa police arrested a five-member gang, including two persons from the Republic of Cameroon, involved in the circulation of counterfeit currency, cybercrimes and sale of ganja and seized Rs 7.28 lakh counterfeit currency, 9 kg ganja, three laptops and seven mobiles from them.

Addressing the media on Saturday, superintendent of police KKN Anburajan said that they started investigating the case following a complaint by Abdul Kareem, on a WhatsApp call in Spandana programme two weeks ago stating that he had lost `10,000 from his bank account.

A similar complaint was lodged by Mandla Janardhan from Bhagyanagar Colony in Kadapa city. The Chinna Chowk police registered cases under various sections, including cheating and other sections of IT Act. During the investigation, the police also learnt that the gang was involved in the sale of ganja and circulation of fake currency. A police team, led by Kadapa DSP U Suryanarayana raided the Siddipriya lodge on Saturday morning and arrested Chimpiri Sai from Bhagyanagar Colony and also two Cameroon nationals, who were residing in Bengaluru, MBI Adolf Ashu and Ako Bronsonhave.

The three persons with the money gained from cybercrimes were found to be purchasing ganja from P Dasubabu and Kurra Jagannadh from Paderu and Araku agency mandals in Visakhapatnam district.

The police seized `7.28 lakh fake currency notes, nine kg ganja, three laptops, one colour printer, seven mobile phones, `9,600 cash and other items from the accused. “We have registered cases under various sections and further investigation is on,” the SP said.

Explaining about cybercrimes, the SP said that the accused cheated the innocent online through Facebook. They developed rapport by sending messages to other accounts and made them believe that they were selling premium medical products at minimal cost and asked them to deposit money in their account. After getting money, they stopped communicating with the victims. “Abdul Kareem is one among those many innocents, who got cheated. We will take complaints from others too and carry out further investigation,” Anburajan observed. The SP said that both the Cameroon nationals entered the country legally, adding that they are yet to check the expiry of their passports.